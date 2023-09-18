Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.