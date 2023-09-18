Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

