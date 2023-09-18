Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $208,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $144.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

