Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

