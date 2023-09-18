Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.61 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

