Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,642 FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of FVCBankcorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $136,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,667.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $136,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,667.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $89,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,587.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.