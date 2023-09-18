Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,112 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,968,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 3.5 %

QLD stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.