Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,687 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

