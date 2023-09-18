Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,978,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

