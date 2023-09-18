Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 279.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

MDY stock opened at $468.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

