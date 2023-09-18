Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

