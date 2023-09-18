Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

