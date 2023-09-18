Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

