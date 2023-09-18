Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GSK opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.