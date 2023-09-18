EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4 %

DAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

