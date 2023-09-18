EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,954 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.59 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

