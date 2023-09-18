EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $158.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $157.84 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

