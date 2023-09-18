EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $240.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.