EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $180.25 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

