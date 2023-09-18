Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ETD opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

