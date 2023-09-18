EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $683,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,144,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,587,370.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673 over the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.