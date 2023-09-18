First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of First Merchants worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 125.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 928,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

First Merchants stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

