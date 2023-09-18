Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Flex has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

