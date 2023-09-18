FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Buys $75,015.04 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

