Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

