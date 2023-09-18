Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.