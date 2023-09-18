Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.58%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FRO

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.