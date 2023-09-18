GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

GDS Stock Down 1.2 %

GDS opened at $11.08 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GDS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

