Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Roundtable Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of GRCU opened at $0.00 on Monday. Global Roundtable has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Global Roundtable

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023.

