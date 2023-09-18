Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 871,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

