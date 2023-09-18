Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 140,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $30.89 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HVT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

