Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hibbett worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 570.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $558.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hibbett Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.