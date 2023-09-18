Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $154.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.