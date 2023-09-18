Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $470.77 on Monday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.