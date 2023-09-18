Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
