Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $152,840.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.54 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.