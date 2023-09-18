Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells $114,817.50 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.