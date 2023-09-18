Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,414,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0598 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

