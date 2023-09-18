iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

