Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.