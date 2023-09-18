John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

