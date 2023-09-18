Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $680,550.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.1 %
Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
