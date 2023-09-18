Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,184 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,710. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 5.1 %

LSCC opened at $87.45 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

