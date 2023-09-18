Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 154 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

