Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $522.88 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.99. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

