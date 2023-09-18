Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $422,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.