Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.