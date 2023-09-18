Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.21 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.