Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

