Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,130 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

